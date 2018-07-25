× Sabula-Savanna bridge opening pushed back again

SABULA, Iowa — Last week, Iowa DOT officials said the long-anticipated re-opening of the river crossing between Savanna and Sabula was on target for a Labor Day re-opening, calling residents’ concerns “just rumors.”

Turns out, those rumors are true.

In a media release posted to IDOT’s website on Wednesday, July 25, officials noted that crews are still waiting for water levels to drop in order to complete work on the bridge piers and that the work will not be complete until “a few weeks after Labor Day.”

The bridge closed in March, and the opening has been pushed back several times. A ferry has been floating cars and people across the Mississippi.

Initially, IDOT anticipated the bridge closure would only last 40 days. The detour route between the two towns is 36 miles.