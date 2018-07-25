Police chase ends in Davenport, still looking for one suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Police are looking for one more juvenile after a car chase ended in Davenport on July 25.

Police responded this morning around 4:15 to the 25000 block of Valley Drive in Bettendorf for reports of people breaking into garages in the area. When they made contact with the suspects, they found that their car was stolen, a Bettendorf officer said.

An officer on scene said the police chased the car to the corner of Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport. There, officers used stop sticks, a tire deflation device. The vehicle came to a stop, and the eight juveniles inside all ran.

According to Bettendorf police, seven of the eight have been taken into custody. No one was injured.