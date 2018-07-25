× Illinois bicentennial voters pick REO Speedwagon as state’s best musicians

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (Illinois News Network) — REO Speedwagon, the band behind “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Taking It On The Run,” and “Time For Me To Fly,” is the state’s best for Illinois’ 200th birthday.

Illinois’ bicentennial best-of voters chose REO, which got their start in the Champaign-area, as the state’s best musicians.

Chris Wills with the Abraham Lincoln Museum says the rest of the top three is just as interesting.

“At number two we’ve got Alison Krauss, the beautiful singer and bluegrass fiddler,” Wills said. “At number three, we have the beloved and famous Nat King Cole.”

The rest of the Top 10 are also diverse.

“We’ve got soul from Sam Cooke, we’ve got Chicago blues from Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, we’ve got funk from Earth Wind and Fire and, of course, the great Miles Davis, who is a great jazz pioneer.”

Wills said Illinois’ Top 200 voters are currently choosing the state’s top artists and architects.

People can cast their ballots at IllinoisTop200.Com.