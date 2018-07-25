× Driver hits 142 mph … right after being cited for speeding

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa woman who was ticketed for speeding in Nebraska perhaps didn’t take the citation seriously — deputies clocked her driving at 142 mph as she accelerated away from the traffic stop.

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office says the 31-year-old woman from Council Bluffs was eventually arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving after deputies caught up with her for a second time early Saturday.

Deputies first stopped the 2018 Ford Mustang around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near North Platte after it was recorded driving 92 mph in a 75 mph zone. The driver was cited and told she could leave.

But she took off at speed and the deputies gave chase, using radar to clock her driving at 142 mph.

Online court records don’t indicate formal charges.