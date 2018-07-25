× Davenport police are looking for armed robbery suspects

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police are still looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Monday, July 23.

According to a press release, the Davenport Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police arrived at the Dollar Tree on Locust Street. According to police, two black men in their early 20’s dressed in dark clothing had a gun and were demanding money from a worker.

The men escaped with an unknown amount of cash. Police say no one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the DPD at (563) 326-6125

or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”