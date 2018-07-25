Courthouse tornado damage may take a year to repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — The Marshalltown mayor says the Marshall County Courthouse may be closed for up to a year for tornado repairs.

Last week's tornado caused severe structural and water damage throughout the building and knocked down the cupola.

Residents in Marshalltown said they have a long road to recovery ahead of them. One man saw a roof flying like a frisbee, and several people reported severe damages to their houses.

Mayor Joel Greer toured the courthouse Tuesday and told station KCCI that "it's going to take a lot longer than they thought to fix it, and so we will be looking for temporary quarters that will have to last a year."

The courthouse operations are being moved elsewhere in town, except for civil courts. They're being relocated to Nevada in Story County.