CHRIS MINOR SPECIAL: A Storied Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Veteran WQAD reporter Chris Minor decided to retire from the station on the 33rd anniversary of her first day on the job.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, News 8 took a look back at her career and the many colleagues, citizens, wrong-doers, victims, government officials, and people of all walks of life who she touched with no-nonsense reporting and plenty of nonsense moments on and off camera.

Chris was known for asking the tough questions as you'll see in this clip below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She made the Quad Cities her home (and continues to) but her heart strings still stretch to her hometown in the Chicago suburbs. Her family shared their love of Chris with us as the WQAD staff shared its love with a contribution to a cause close to Chris' heart.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We wish Chris well in her retirement, hope to see her again often, and offer our thanks for a job and career well done.