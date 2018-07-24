Rock Island suspect arrested in stabbing of Moline man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A 26-year-old Rock Island man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and charged with stabbing another man during a fight on 4th Street near Hamilton Elementary in Moline on Monday, July 23.

According to Moline Police, Joseph E. Ramos stabbed a 44-year-old victim from Moline several times during an altercation at around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of 4th Street. When police responded to a 911 call reporting the fight, Ramos allegedly fled in a stolen Monte Carlo. He truned into a dead end on 33rd Avenue and fled on foot. Officers eventually tracked him down and arrested him in the 2000 block of 16th Street.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramos is charged with aggravated battery and possession of stolen property. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond.