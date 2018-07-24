× Results released from QC Big Table discussions

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Months after people in the Quad Cities took part in a community-wide conversation, known as the “Quad Cities Big Table,” leaders came together to share the results.

These were the most discussed topics:

Community Development: 60%

Children, Family & Education: 57%

Community Engagement: 54%

Economic Issues: 52%

Civic Pride: 39%

Equity & Social Inclusion: 36%

Arts & Culture: 31%

Partnerships & Collaboration: 31%

Nonprofits & Philanthropy: 29%

Parks & Recreation: 28%

Transportation: 27%

Public Safety & Crime: 25%

Government & Politics: 22%

Health Issues: 21%