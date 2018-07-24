DONATE TODAY: Come to WQAD to give to the First Day Project

Results released from QC Big Table discussions

Posted 11:46 am, July 24, 2018, by

(Submitted photo)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Months after people in the Quad Cities took part in a community-wide conversation, known as the “Quad Cities Big Table,” leaders came together to share the results.

These were the most discussed topics:
Community Development: 60%
Children, Family & Education: 57%
Community Engagement: 54%
Economic Issues: 52%
Civic Pride: 39%
Equity & Social Inclusion: 36%
Arts & Culture: 31%
Partnerships & Collaboration: 31%
Nonprofits & Philanthropy: 29%
Parks & Recreation: 28%
Transportation: 27%
Public Safety & Crime: 25%
Government & Politics: 22%
Health Issues: 21%