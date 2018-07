× One arrested after Moline stabbing

MOLINE, Illinois — One person is being treated for minor injuries after they were stabbed.

Moline police responded to the 3000 block of 4th Street, down the street from the Ascentra Credit Union, and near Hamilton Elementary School, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 23rd. That’s where they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the case is in custody but police have not yet released their name.