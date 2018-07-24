Illinois looking into another possible outbreak of tainted salad

SKOKIE (Illinois News Network) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into another cyclospora outbreak, which has teams looking for more possibly tainted salad.

The first time the Illinois Department of Public Health started following cyclospora cases was after people got sick after eating possibly tainted salad from McDonald’s.

Melaney Arnold with the IDPH said the latest cyclospora outbreak is centered on the Evanston Golf Club in Skokie. She says people there started showing symptoms of the illness after a recent private event.

Arnold says cyclospora symptoms typically last between one and two weeks.

“The symptoms include frequent bouts of watery diarrhea. That’s the most common one,” Arnold said. “Sometimes people will experience cramping, bloating, nausea is sometimes associated with it, a low grade fever.”

Arnold said that the IDPH is talking to people about what they ate, as well as looking to see where the possibly tainted salad came from and where it was packaged.

So far, Arnold said 243 people in the state have gotten sick from the tainted salad. Less than 100 of them ate salad at McDonald’s.

