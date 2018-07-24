× Henry County authorities looking for bank scammers

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who have been scamming Quad City banks.

According to the office’s Facebook page, authorities are looking for at least one female and an accomplice involved in “fraudulent activities involving several banks.”

The post shares two photos taken on a bank’s security camera showing a white SUV and a woman inside.

If you have any information regarding these people, you can contact Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324 or (800) 227-2324.