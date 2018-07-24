“Fall feel” coming for Bix-7 and end of RAGBRAI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with temperatures nudging up a degree or two from where they were on Monday. A gentle northerly breeze will be less than 10 mph through the day today. Tonight will be clear and mild with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark in a few places. Mostly sunny skies will be seen once again, even with a cool front arriving Wednesday night. That front isn't likely to touch off to much wet weather, however we could get an isolated storm during the wee hours of Thursday.

Much cooler weather is the talk of the town beginning Friday and lasting through next week. Weekend temperatures may not get above 76 degrees which is perfect for riders of RAGBRAI and runners in the Bix-7. What may complicate things are scattered showers, although none of the weekend days look to be complete rain-outs.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen