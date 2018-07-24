Eisenhower Elementary student takes first in RAGBRAI kids’ art contest

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 5th grader from Eisenhower Elementary will be Davenport’s entry into the statewide RAGBRAI Kids Art Contest for 2018.

All elementary-aged kids in RAGBRAI host towns are eligible, and asked to submit art work featuring their town’s theme for the ride. Davenport’s winner is Scarlett Chandler, whose poster features a sunset glimmering off the water below the Centennial Bridge and featuring Davenport’s theme of “Made It Here” underneath. Fish jump and a turtle swims through the wavy Mississippi on Chandler’s poster as well.

For winning, Chandler will get to see her artwork displayed at the Figge Art Museum lobby between July 24-29 and will be entered into the statewide contest that has a grand prize of $350. The public can vote on their favorites at the RAGBRAI website.