Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Search crews were looking for a small child who fell into the Mississippi River near Schwiebert Park in Rock Island around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Boats and rescuers from multiple departments were searching the river near the docks along the park into the evening on Tuesday, July 24th.

Authorities did not release further information about the age or gender of the missing child Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.