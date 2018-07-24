Chris Minor makes her mark reporting on some of the QC’s most infamous crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony and Joanna Reynolds call Chris Minor a friend. They say they knew she was genuine the first time they welcomed Chris into their home, in the hours after their daughter Adrienne Reynolds was murdered in 2005.

"I remember the day it happened," Joanna recalled. "Chris was crying as she was asking us questions. She was crying right along side us asking questions."

Those questions, and so many others, were career defining for Chris Minor. She was the one to interview one of Adrienne's killers, Corey Gregory while he was in jail awaiting trial.

"You could have saved Adrienne`s life," she told Gregory. "Can you live with that?"

"I don`t know," he responded.

Chris has never given up on the case. Her last update aired in June, when Gregory had a hearing to ask a judge to reduce his sentence.

"That's why I'm disappointed she's retiring," Joanna said. "We got this deal coming up with Corey, and she won't be there to finish it."

There are other cases with loose ends, like the murder of Jone Knapton. Chris covered the story when it first broke in 2003. To this day, no arrests have been made. Chris also hopes for an answer one day in the disappearance of Trudy Appleby. Chris was the only reporter to ever talk to David Whipple, a man considered a key witness in the case.

Watching Chris' coverage from the bench, Chief Judge Walter Braud.

"She's that investigative reporter that if things aren't the exactly the way you want things to be, you better hope she doesn't show up," he said of her confrontational reporting style.

"She's part of us, and I always thought of her that way," said Judge Braud. "When she would show up with her camera crew, she was part of what we do. She's ours."

"I think she's the best I've ever seen," he added.