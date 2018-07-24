× Another warm summer day come Wednesday… Shower chances for BIX Weekend

Another warm summer day around the area as temperatures are literally a few degrees warmer with the mercury around the mid to upper 80s. Just a touch of humidity out there to make it feel a few degrees warmer.

Tonight will be clear and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Little change heading into Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Weak cool front will pass through the area late that night into Thursday morning with only an isolated coverage of a shower of thunderstorm.

The passage of this front will usher in some cooler conditions starting Thursday and linger right through the BIX Weekend. Daytime highs are still expected between 75 and 80 degrees with lows around the lower 60s during this stretch. Right now, runners that Saturday morning will experience temperatures in the 60s which will be ideal for running. As far as showers, the trend still shows the event to occur later that afternoon with another chance later on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

