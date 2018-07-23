× YOUR MONEY with Mark: earnings season status and impact of upcoming GDP report

MOLINE- Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, Investment Adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us live on the air to talk about a range of financial issues and topics.

On Monday, July 23rd, Mark will discuss the importance of the current earnings season and how companies are doing after the first full week of it. He’ll also discuss the GDP report that comes out Friday, July 27. The report will come out less than two weeks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers strong economic growth will keep the central bank on a path to gradually raise interest rates.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.