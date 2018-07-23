× Wilton gets ready for RAGBRAI riders to make lunch stop on Saturday

WILTON, Iowa — Thousands of bicyclists are rolling across Iowa on RAGBRAI.

The annual trek includes lots of fascinating stops. Historic Wilton is a return favorite for 2018.

“We do always have them for lunch,” said Becky Allgood, director of Wilton Development Corporation, on Monday, July 23. “We like that, so we’re happy.”

This is a friendly, flag-waving town of about 2,800 residents. But on Saturday, July 28, that population will grow to five times that size. That’s when Wilton will become an all-out street festival.

“I think it’s huge,” said Sakir Alimoski, owner of Wilton Cafe. “Our town looks nice as it is, but we want to make it look fantastic.”

The town will set up a tent to serve everything from ribeyes to pulled pork. There will be music, treats and vendors.

The legendary Wilton Candy Kitchen plans to serve more than 100 gallons of ice cream to hungry riders.

“It’s going to be great, seeing all kinds of people from all over the world,” said Manager Kyle McKasson.

Wilton is always a popular spot for RAGBRAI riders. They’ve been coming back for years. Riders will pedal on to Davenport to dip their wheels into the Mississippi River later that day.

While Wilton is in the midst of renovating several downtown buildings, it will be ready for a big welcome.

“It’s one of our special events that we do here in Iowa,” Allgood concluded. “If we can help celebrate that, we’re all in.”