Wilton bests Denver 3-2 to advance to State semifinals.
Wilton baseball bests Denver in State Quarterfinals
-
Wilton baseball punches ticket to State
-
Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine advance to State semifinals
-
Wilton gets ready for RAGBRAI riders to make lunch stop on Saturday
-
JDC Field Set, Assumption SB, North Scott Baseball Ready for Post Season, YMCA Rowers
-
justin Sharp Shootout Championship, Bandits Baseball, Assumption & Louisa Muscatine win softball games
-
-
WQAD Sports May 30th
-
Assumption Baseball, Wilton beats North in baseball, Bandits win, Bryson DeChambeau talks about the U.S. Open
-
Pleasant Valley softball earns trip to State semifinals for 3rd straight year
-
WQAD Sports July 3rd
-
WQAD Sports June 7th Part 1- State Soccer Coverage
-
-
Rock Island SB wins semifinal game, Assumption Advances to Soccer Championship, QC Hockey Gets New Coach
-
Hall works overtime for semifinal win
-
WQAD Sports April 20th