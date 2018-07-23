× We want YOUR SCHOOL for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies

MOLINE- It’s hard to believe, but the high school football season is just one month away, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew wants to come to YOUR HIGH SCHOOL to broadcast LIVE ON THE AIR from 5 to 7 a.m.

This will be our fourth season doing The Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies on Good Morning Quad Cities, and last year, we had so many submissions, we couldn’t get out to all the schools. That’s why we’re looking for submissions early, in preparation for Week One of the football season Friday, August 24.

We will take submissions from school faculty first because they’re the ones who have to okay the pep rally, but we always accept submissions from parents too!

In 2017, we went to Orion, Goose Lake, Oneida, Rock Falls, Bureau Valley, Galesburg, Princeton, Bettendorf, and Cambridge. This year, we are looking for OTHER SCHOOLS we haven’t been to.

So…if you would like us to come out, fill out the form below, and somebody from the Good Morning Quad Cities staff will contact you.

Let’s GO!