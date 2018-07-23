× Seasonally warm before we cool off just in time for BIX Weekend

A brighter day it turned out to be as temperatures has warmed into the 80s this afternoon.

Seasonally warm 80s will be common through Wednesday before a weak cold front slides that night. Could squeeze out a shower with the passage, but coverage looks isolated right now.

It looks cooler for the rest of the week including the BIX-7 weekend with highs ranging between 75 and 80 degrees. Both Saturday and Sunday does have a shower possible but appears to be more of a later day event.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

