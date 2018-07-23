QComm 911 Center on track to meet end of year deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois - Dispatchers at Centre Station in downtown Moline answer 911 calls for the cities of Moline and East Moline, but soon they will combine forces with two other 911 call centers in Rock Island County and field calls with Silvis and Milan at an all new dispatch center.

QComm 911 Emergency Communication Center is on track to open by December 31, 2018, according to Doug Maxenier, City Administrator in Moline.

The goal of the new state-of-the-art facility is to reduce the number of dispatch centers in the county to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

Currently, there are six 911 centers in Rock Island County. They include the Centre Station, Silvis, Milan, City of Rock Island, Rock Island County and the Rock Island Arsenal call centers.

In 2015, the state of Illinois passed legislation that says the number of 911 centers in the state of Illinois must be reduced.

The new center will offer enhanced 911 service, which will include technology that could allow callers to also text information and send pictures and videos with dispatchers.

Some Moline city Council members are asking for more transparency during the construction and transition, according to Maxenier.

The costs of the new location, which will be located in the Milan City Hall, are divided up by call volume.

That means that because Moline has the largest number of 911 calls, they must pay the biggest chunk for the project.

"It always seems to come down to money," said Maxiner. "I think (council members) just want to be comfortable that we are spending the money on this new center wisely. That they can look the taxpayer and feel comfortable explaining how that money is being spent."

Right now, Moline is responsible for 52% of the costs, according to Maxenier.