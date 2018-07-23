× Kewanee man killed in hiking accident in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, South Dakota — A Kewanee man died in a hiking accident in Mount Rushmore National Monument Park on Thursday, July 19, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Anthony Rashid, 58, died of blunt force trauma after an accidental fall. His body was found by hikers on Friday, July 20, at a base of a cliff not far from the Mount Rushmore monument.

The Rapid City Journal reported that the hikers who found the body indicated that it appeared someone had fallen while climbing on the rocks in that area. A popular climbing area is located just northwest of Mount Rushmore.

Law enforcement officers from the National Parks Service and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial call. With the assistance of the FBI, the investigation is ongoing.