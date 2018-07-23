× Jury refuses to indict Love for murder, state’s attorney re-files the same charges

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois – The Knox County State Attorney’s Office has refiled charges against Jim Love on July 23 after a Grand Jury refused to indict the first round of charges.

On July 13, a Grand Jury convened to decide on charges of Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The Grand Jurors filed indictment for charges of Reckless Homicide/Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, according to a press release by the Johnson Law Group, who is representing Love.

However, the jurors filed a No True Bill of Indictment for the murder charge, which means they refused to indict Love of this crime. According to Illinois state law, the difference is 2 to 5 years in prison versus up to 35 years for the original charges.

Love appeared in court just four days later on July 17 for an initial hearing and plead not guilty.

The state attorney’s office then re-filed the original charges in a new case 6 days later. This means that a new case has been opened and a new “First Hearing” has been scheduled.

According to the release, “No specific details were provided to Mr. Love’s attorney for the reason for the re-filing other than the State disagreed with the Grand Jury’s decision.”

The preliminary hearing for the new case will be on July 25, 2018.