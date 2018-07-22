President Trump to visit Dubuque on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa-- President Trump will be in Dubuque, Iowa on Thursday. That's just two weeks after Vice President Pence made a visit to Decar Rapids.

According to the Des Moines Register, the President is coming to help support a Republican running for re-election. Incumbent Iowa State Representative Rod Blum is in a close race against Democrat State Representative Abby Finkenauer.

The visit also comes as tensions continue to rise between the Administration and Iowa farmers caught up in an escalating international trade war.

Vice President Pence said the tariff plan will work out "in the long run" during his Cedar Rapids visit.

Details of the President's trip haven't been released yet. He's also planning to make a stop in Illinois in the coming weeks.