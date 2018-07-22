× A lovely summer week is up ahead with more sunshine

We haven’t seen much sun today, and there is a small chance for a stray shower this evening. However, we’ll have some breaks in the cloud cover during the overnight hours, and any rain will be long gone. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

A warmer Monday is on tap with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll continue to see a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with highs back in the mid 80s.

By Thursday, a cold front sweeping through will knock our highs into the upper 70s! Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, and we’ll also have a small chance for a few showers.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham