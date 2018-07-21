× A nice stretch of weather is expected this upcoming week

It turned out to be a pretty nice Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated shower may stray in this evening, many of us will stay bone dry tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday is looking very similar to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thankfully, some of that cloud cover will help keep highs near 80. Once again, an isolated shower or two isn’t out of the question.

We’ll be graced with beautiful weather for most of the work week! We can expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham