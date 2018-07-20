× Studio 8 features hip-hop artist Random Tanner

Who I am: Random Tanner

What my music is: Hip-hop

What sets my music apart from the rest: “What sets the Random Tanner music apart is my style/delivery, willingness to be myself at all times & the ability to make music for all walks of life to relate to…” (scroll down to learn more about Random Tanner)

Follow Random Tanner on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Snapchat: randomtanner

“… I have recently been featured on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 as well as in-studio interviews with WQUD 105.5 Vintage Radio, MaC 94.7 in Clinton, Flood 93 in Davenport and I am currently the Hot Artist of the Month on Hot 95.7 Cedar Rapids.

I have performed all over Iowa & Illinois plus random spots in Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado & Florida. Included in those concerts is my recently sold-out, all-local show at RIBCO in March of this year.

I have been making and performing music for 12 years now and currently working on turning this into a full-time career.

If you go to my website, RANDOMTANNER.COM you can find all of my music videos, songs, social media links, bio & merchandise store. Looking forward to seeing new supporters along the way, get ahold of me, I always respond!”

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.