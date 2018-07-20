QC Chamber: TBK Bank Sports Complex a “cool place” for Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The Quad Cities Chamber says the TBK Bank Sports Complex is exactly the type of place they're hoping the area will continue to attract as part of their Q2030 regional action plan.

The sports complex, now fully operational, is attracting people from all over the Midwest, and of all different ages.

The facility hosts summer camps, is home to a fitness center, offers places to play baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball and soccer (and just about any other sport you can think of.)

There are also two restaurants, a bar and a bowling alley.

If that isn't enough, the facility is also very attractive to local investors, who are constructing businesses near the facility.

"Outside we've got a lot of retail stores going in. We've got some restaurants, some retail, coffee shops, sandwich shops and also the Cambria Hotel is breaking ground later this month." said Director of Operations Leslie Van Dyke.

The facility also attracts people from across the region.

"They`re looking at having 45-50 tournaments every weekend and those tournaments attract people from all over the country and all over the world for various sports activities," said the director of the Q2030 regional action plan, Greg Aguliar. "When people see advertisements for the TBK Bank Sports Complex, they`re seeing the Quad Cities and they`re starting to take notice of where we are, and who we are as a region."