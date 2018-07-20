NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Weird Ways to Use Lemons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's that saying... If life gives you lemons, make lemonade? Well, today we are doing just that - and some!

On our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we are showing you weird things you can do with lemons. There are so many of these posts on Pinterest, so we are testing some of them out! Click the video above to see how to make a Lemon Volcano, Lemon Lip Gloss, and some other strange - and I mean strange - ways you can incorporate lemons into your life.

You can also do something pretty sneaky with lemon juice. Click the video below to see why I brought a lamp with me to work today AND to get Eric's Cocktail of the Week Recipe for ADULT Lemonade Shake-Ups!

Cocktail of the Week: Adult Lemonade Shake-Ups



With the Rock Island County Fair going on, it's time for us to re-live a part of our childhood. Well, sort of. Here's what you'll need.

Lemons

Sugar

Water

Vodka

What could be simpler? Use the juice of half of a lemon per serving. Add a tablespoon of sugar and 6 ounces of water and one shot of your favorite vodka. Shake. Serve. Enjoy!