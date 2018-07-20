× Fabulous temperatures this weekend… Stray shower possible later Saturday

A few pop-up showers will still be anticipated as we go through the course of the afternoon as an area of low pressure to our north creeps ever so slowly to our east. As a result, temperatures will not get out of the 70s this afternoon. The chance will quickly end this evening as overnight lows fall around the mid-60s.

On Saturday, I need to make a small tweak. The same low pressure system will be located around the Chicagoland area. A bit closer to what I’ve been seeing from last night’s computer model runs. Still see more clouds than sun, but I’m concerned that a later day stray shower could sneak into our outdoor plans especially if you’re located more east of the river. Just a heads up out there.

By Sunday, the system will be far enough east that we’ll keep it dry in our viewing area.

Temperatures both days will top out around the 80 degree mark with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

