× Bouncing on trampolines LIVE ON THE AIR

ELDRIDGE, Iowa- It was must see TV Friday, July 20, on WQAD News 8 at 11.

The Helium Trampoline & Indoor Adventure Park hosted me for a meet and greet on the show and showed off some of their new attractions. It’s hard to believe the park is almost two years old.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Park Manager Makayla Du Charme showed me some of their new attractions like the 'Wipe Out' and Hamster Balls.

The park, located at 400 South 14th Avenue, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday- Thursdays and on Sundays. It's also open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To buy jump time, click here.

