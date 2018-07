Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the railroad tracks on U.S. 67 between LeClaire, Iowa and Princeton, Iowa.

It happened just south of 238th Street between 6:30am and 7am on Friday, July 20th.

Rescue crews are on the scene and traffic is slow going in that area.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.