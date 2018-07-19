× Severe weather potential for parts of area later today

Right now, we’re experiencing you garden variety of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms crossing the river onto Illinois side Generous rains are falling and will continue to drift east as we head into the next few hours. Some spots may pick up a good half to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall from this wave alone.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be developing near the Iowa/Minnesota border and then race southeast later today into the evening hours across most of the area. These scattered storms have the potential to become severe with an outside chance for an isolated tornado. How much storm energy will be available will be the key.

You can follow the coverage on our Storm Track 8 weather app! This will alert you on any approaching storms heading your way.

By overnight, I’m looking at a few scattered showers as overnight lows drop around the mid 60s.

Those same scattered showers will continue off and on for your Friday with an isolated thunderstorm or two but nothing severe. Temperatures will be kept down highs ranging between 75-80 degrees.

Once we get through Friday, then conditions will be awfully nice for the upcoming weekend with highs both days approaching 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here