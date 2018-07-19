× Sauk Valley Community College looks to add armed officer

DIXON, Illinois – Several schools are announcing the addition of armed police officers in the wake of the tragedies that plagued communities across the country this past spring.

Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon is one of the latest schools who have announced they are looking into adding on an armed police officer to help keep their students and staff safe.

The president of Sauk Valley Community College tells WQAD News 8 that on Monday, the college’s board of trustees gave the “OK” to pursue a contract with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for its first ever school resource officer.

On Tuesday, the Lee County board voted in support of the additional security as well.

The initial cost will be about $100,000.

That money would cover the cost of the officer’s salary, new equipment and a new or used squad car.

The president said the school would fit the bill using funds specifically set aside for campus security.

However, the officer would be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy, not a school employee.

Now a 5-year contract is going to be drafted, and is expected to be presented at the college board meeting next month.