RICO Recorder prepares for potential new location after decision to demolish the old courthouse

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Kelly Fisher, the Rock Island County walked through her office filing through thousands of old mortgages and deeds, Thursday, July 19, some dating back before the Great Depression.

“We have about 2,000 books, each one weighing about 22 pounds,” says Fisher.

With such a heavy load to bear, she says the thought of moving it all is daunting.

”I mean it is not going to be an easy move, it’s a big undertaking to move us but myself and my staff are certainly ready,” says Fisher.

The recorder’s office could move from their current location at the Rock Island County Courthouse, across the street to the administration building, which is just one year younger.

The decision to relocation was finalized when the Rock Island County Board approved a plan to knock down the old courthouse Tuesday, July 17.

The Jim Snider, the Rock Island County Administrator says a study is being conducted on the administrative building to find of if it can physically hold the weight of the recorder’s documents.

“We’re looking for a structural repour for a structural engineer to tell us what it would take to make the second floor structurally sound for those records in that office,” says Snider.

The county board may give the go ahead for the move after the engineering report comes back in two weeks.

Fisher thinks another likely option is to find a separate building.