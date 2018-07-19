RICO board chair and administrator discuss courthouse demolition decision

MOLINE, Illinois — The decision has been made and the historic Rock Island Courthouse – barring an 11th hour reversal or court action – will be demolished.

On Wednesday, July 18, Rock Island County Board Chairman Ken Maranda and County Administrator Jim Snider sat down with Jim Mertens to discuss what lead up to the vote and what happens next.

Maranda said there was “no reasonable alternative” to demolition and Snider said extreme care will be taken to protect historically important artifacts as the demo moves forward.

You can watch the full interview – which will air on WQPT’s The Cities at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 19 – here: