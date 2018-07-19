× Register to win tickets to see Maddie Poppe at Wild Rose

Wild Rose Casino & Resort announces American Idol on ABC Season 1 winner Maddie Poppe to perform in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Tax and convenience fees not included.

Maddie Poppe is a 20 year old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa who fell in love with music after she performed a duet with her sister at a variety show in sixth grade. Since then, she has learned to play guitar, ukulele, and piano and has been performing locally in Iowa for over five years. She released her debut album, “Songs From The Basement,” in 2016.

In 2018, she auditioned for American Idol. After earning the coveted golden ticket to Hollywood, Maddie made her way through the competition and ultimately stole America’s hearts and was crowned the winner after giving an emotional performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”

Since her Idol victory, Maddie has appeared and performed on multiple TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, and a performance at the 2018 CMA Fest in Nashville.

Opening for Maddie is another Iowa based artist, Des Moines Native, Patresa Hartman. She is a singer-songwriter with a soul-folk music style. She was a featured performer at Little Big Fest, a local festival that headlines national acts.

You could win tickets to the show! Fill out the form below and register to win 6 tickets to the show, a meet and greet, and dinner. Deadline for entry is Friday, August 3, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, by calling toll free 1-800-457-9975 or online at http://www.clinton.wildroseresorts.com/entertain.

