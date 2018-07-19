Quarry accident kills 19-year-old from Geneseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Illinois -- A 19-year-old Geneseo man died after falling into Cleveland Quarry in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 19.

Alex Williams, 19, was identified as the victim by the Colona Fire Department. According to emergency personnel, Williams and five other young adults were trespassing in the quarry - which is located in the village of Cleveland, near Colona - after midnight. The first responders said one of the individuals, Loren Clark-Hoake, 20 of Coal Valley, placed a 911 call after Williams fell into the quarry.

Authorities have not said whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or transported for treatment.

The other individuals who were present when the accident took place were cited for trespassing and given notice to appear in court. They are: Samuel Murray, 19; Travis Robertson, 19; Brandon Ramos, 19; and Logan Ricketts, 19, all of Geneseo.

Colona Fire and Rescue along Henry county sheriff and with Genesis ambulance all responded. The investigation is ongoing.