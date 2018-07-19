× Pleasant Valley set to expand school district in next few years

PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa – A new elementary school is expected to go up in the Pleasant Valley Community School District by the 2021-22 school year.

The new school will be called Forest Grove Elementary, Brian Strusz, the assistant superintendent, said. Eighteen million dollars have already been set aside for the project, which is the result of rapid growth in the district.

Strusz said the growth of the district is the reason behind the project. All the current schools have steadily grown. The district has seen an increase of about 100 kids per year.

Architects are working on a design now, which they will likely model off of Hope Well Elementary, Strusz said.

Pleasant Valley High School will also finish their 20-million-dollar expansion project including partial renovations and new additions to classrooms, a gym and other features.

The district expects to break ground for the elementary school in spring, 2019.

