Dixon man on the run from police after crashing car, injuring passenger

DIXON, Illinois – Police are looking for a man they believe crashed a car and left one person injured.

Officers responded to a traffic accident at 12:54 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Galena Avenue. Charleston had already left by the time officers arrived.

According to a press release by the Dixon Police Department, 22-year-old Justin M. Charleston of Dixon was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Charleston fled on foot, leaving the passenger with several injuries. The passenger was transported to a Rockford area hospital.

According to the release, “An arrest warrant for Charleston was obtained for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, a Class 2 Felony, Aggravated Reckless Driving, a Class 4 Felony, and several other traffic citations.”

Authorities say anyone with information on Charleston’s whereabouts should call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.