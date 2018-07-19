× Clinton’s “Drive to Prosperity” is steering city’s future travel plans

CLINTON, Iowa –

A four-mile stretch of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard is a dangerous and deadly corridor in Clinton.

Now, there’s a major revival in the works, hoping to reverse an accident rate that’s four times the national average.

“I think it’s extremely important,” said Clinton driver Lynn Perry. “It’s one of the main roads to get from Point A to Point B.”

Reasons why Clinton is unveiling “Drive to Prosperity” on Thursday, July 19. The nearly $29-million project will basically replace a century-old road by starting from scratch.

“It’s long past needed being upgraded,” said Clinton Mayor Mark Vulich. “We have 17,000 cars a day traveling on this section of roadway.”

Most of the funding would come from a competitive federal BUILD grant. The city and other organizations would pay the final third.

Clinton should learn if it will get the federal money by mid-December, but it will still proceed at a slower rate without it.

“This will actually make one of the older roads an actual good thoroughfare through town,” Mayor Vulich explained.

Drivers know all about the twists, turns and dangerous intersections. It’s hard on businesses that are prone to flooding and tough on neighborhoods.

Building an all-new, three-lane road will improve safety and travel.

“It would be amazing, and it would bring in a lot more people,” Perry said.

It won’t happen overnight, but this could be quite a “Drive to Prosperity.” The multi-year project must first go through an engineering phase before any construction begins.

“It means that Clinton is moving forward,” Mayor Vulich concluded. “We’ve opened up an area for people to travel through Clinton very easily.”