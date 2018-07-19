City leaders may call on the community again to address juvenile crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The city of Davenport says they may hold another juvenile crime summit.

"Just this week, law enforcement in the Quad Cities have made more than twenty arrests related to vehicle thefts," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says.

Dozens of people showed up for the city's first summit last month, but Mayor Frank Klipsch and Chief Sikorski say they are still in the listening stages, and there is no set action plan yet.

" We have a lot of people here in the community that care and that want to help in solving some of the youth issues were are having in the Quad Cities," Sikorski says.

They say it's going to take a group effort to cut back on youth crime.

"The answer is a we thing," Klipsch says. "This is not something that people can come in and say well what are you going to do about it. It literally has to be what are we going to do about it, because it is such a big issue. It starts in every family, every community, and every household. Everybody is involved in some way."

If there is a second summit to determine an action plan, Mayor Klipsch and Chief Sikorski say it will be sometime next month.