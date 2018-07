× 12 year old injured after trying to jump onto train

Moline- A 12- year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after police say she tried to jump onto a moving train around 1:45 July 19.

Police say she slipped and got ran over by the train. One of her legs was completely amputated along with part of her other leg.

She was taken to the children’s hospital in Chicago, and is expected to survive.