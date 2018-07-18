YOUR HEALTH: Stop the snoring, even if you don’t have sleep apnea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Until three years ago, 61-year old Janet Hayes had no idea her night-time breathing was like.

"A buzz saw? It was surprisingly loud."

Janet's a widow and sleeps alone. But after sharing a hotel room with her daughter on vacation Janet knew she needed to find something to stop the snoring.

"I tried a mouthpiece. It made me gag. I tried C-PAP and it leaked."

Janet does not have sleep apnea.

She searched online for snoring solutions and found Theravent. It's a disposable adhesive strip that covers the nose and has a one-way valve system.

"It allows the patient to breathe in freely, but when they breathe out the valves close, generating extra air pressure back in the breathing passages," said Dr. Ryan Soose, otolaryngologist and sleep medicine physician at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

She now uses an E-PAP, or Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure.

The air pressure stabilizes the throat and reduces the vibration or flutter that causes snoring.

"There's really minimal to no risk in putting a little adhesive strip on your nose," explained Dr. Soose.

Janet says she knew she had found her answer on a recent European trip, she shared a cabin with her friend.

"I can tell you, she told me through the whole cruise I wasn't snoring," she recalled.

Theravent strips come in different strengths and are available over the counter, without a prescription.

