WQAD News 8 partnering with City of Moline for Social Media-a-Thon

MOLINE- WQAD is launching a Prospect Park "Social Media-a-Thon" Wednesday, July 18, to help raise money for ongoing improvements to the green and leafy neighborhood park, we call home.

The Moline Historic Preservation Society has set up a Go Fund me account to help raise funds for the park. You can learn how to donate by clicking here.

Stay tuned to the WQAD Facebook Page for information on the "Social Media-a-Thon" throughout the day Wednesday, but earlier in the morning, we had 5th Ward Alderwoman Lori Tuner on Good Morning Quad CIties to discus why the improvements are needed.