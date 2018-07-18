Sabula-Savanna bridge still on schedule despite flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SABULA, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Transportation has been fielding concerns about a major delay in opening the bridge that spans from Sabula, Iowa to Savanna, Illinois. Officials say they are just rumors.

The bridge closed in March, and the opening has been pushed back several times. A ferry has been floating cars and people across the Mississippi.

People have been calling the department, worried that the opening might not happen until as late as November. However, officials say they are fairly certain they are on target to open Labor Day weekend.

According to officials, flooding has caused work to be delayed. Crews have been unable to work for the past week and a half.

However, the bridge will still be able to open, even if some of the surrounding work, like the boat ramp, paint lines or streetlights, are not completely finished.

Officials say if there is any further delay, it will likely only be a few days.