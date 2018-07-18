× Next chance of wet weather in sight… Fabulous weekend still on track

Its the kind of weather you want to throw in a bottle and save for later. A very refreshing day it has been with highs expected to reach around the lower 80s.

Stressing another good looking night with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

By Thursday, a system pulling in from the west will add more clouds to our forecast followed by a possible shower or thunderstorm during the day. Fortunately, the the coverage looks very isolated so most of us will remain dry. The coverage will increase a bit more that night into Friday before we quickly dry out for the upcoming weekend.

Outdoor plans are a must this weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

