Moline’s Prospect Park marks a special place for one family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- When Barbara Sandberg thinks of Prospect Park, she thinks of her husband.

"We got engaged at Prospect Park, in kind of alitle lover's lane around the corner, back when you could drive your car down here," Sandberg said.

The couple visits the special spot every wedding anniversary, but on their 50th, they decided to do something different.

They got the idea to donate a tree to the park to commemerate the memories they shared there.

" I said, I dont see anything that blooms up here. You have beautiful oak trees all around, but we would like to have something Spring, because we were married in Spring. A Crabapple, and they said sure, pick your spot and we will help you plant it," Sandberg remembered.

Sandberg and her husband Richard have been coming to the tree for the last eleven years.

" We've come every year, we've found robins nesting in it, we thought that was pretty cool. We got a picture of the robbins... and we've done alittle prunning to make sure its kept in good shape."

The couple marked the tree with a special plaque, so everyone who sees the tree can know the meaning behind it.

Sandberg is a member of the city's Historic preservation Commission and aims to improve the park she loves.

Today, WQAD is hosting a Social Media-a-Thon to help raise awareness and contributions. You can donate to park improvements via the Preservation Society's Go Fund me page here.